Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy made remarks about online critics that have angered Kenyan football supporters

The comments came after Kenya suffered a home defeat to South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi

Some Kenyan fans have called for McCarthy's removal as the country prepares to co-host AFCON 2027

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has ignited a storm of criticism in Kenya after publicly dismissing those who question his work online, in remarks many supporters have labelled arrogant and disrespectful.

Sports journalist Eric Njiru shared a video on X in which McCarthy addressed his detractors directly.

"When I go home, I put my head on the pillow, I sleep like a baby. My life is complete, I don't have to worry about hot water but somebody sitting on his phone he's maybe doesn't eat for two weeks, but he can quickly say aah that coach…" the South African coach said.

McCarthy went on to say he pays no attention to people who "don't matter in my life one bit", adding that the respect of his players and technical staff is what he values.

Defeat to Bafana sets off the controversy

The remarks came in the aftermath of Kenya's 2-1 home loss to South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday. Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice for Bafana Bafana, with Mohammed Bajaber converting Kenya's only goal. The result followed a 2-2 draw played in Johannesburg on Friday, 13 November.

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Kenyan supporters have reacted with frustration, accusing McCarthy of looking down on ordinary fans. A section of the fanbase has gone further, calling for his dismissal from the role.

Growing pressure on the coach

McCarthy was appointed as Harambee Stars coach in March 2025 and has since faced sustained scrutiny over team selections, performances and off-field administrative challenges. The latest controversy has deepened the rift between the coach and Kenya's football-following public.

The timing is particularly sensitive. Kenya is set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, raising the stakes around the national team's results and public image heading into that tournament.

Source: Briefly News