Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly assessing whether to renew their pursuit of Sinoxolo Kwayiba after multiple transfer windows of linked interest

The 26-year-old South African international signed a two-year deal with Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2026/27 season after leaving Chippa United

The former Orlando Pirates star has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Stellenbosch, keeping him on the radar of clubs seeking reinforcements

Kaizer Chiefs may revisit their long-standing interest in Sinoxolo Kwayiba, with sources indicating the Stellenbosch FC midfielder remains a player of consideration at Naturena.

Amakhosi have already brought in Elias Mokwana to bolster their attacking options, but head coach Fernando Da Cruz has not ruled out further additions to the squad. Speaking to the media, Da Cruz was non-committal when asked about transfer activity, leaving the door open for potential signings as the club looks to sharpen its competitive edge.

Kaizer Chiefs' pursuit of Kwayiba

Kwayiba has been on Kaizer Chiefs' radar across several transfer windows, though a move to Naturena never came to fruition. The former Orlando Pirates player instead completed a switch to Stellenbosch FC from Chippa United at the start of the 2026/27 campaign, signing a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further two years.

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Now 26, Kwayiba has settled quickly into life in the Winelands. He has contributed five goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, with two of those coming in nine Betway Premiership matches and three in just two Carling Knockout Cup outings. That rate of scoring keeps him firmly in the sights of clubs monitoring the market.

Stellenbosch remains his club for now

Kwayiba currently remains contracted to Stellenbosch, and any renewed approach from Chiefs would depend on how the Soweto club's recruitment strategy develops. Sources suggest the possibility of a formal approach has not been dismissed, but nothing concrete has emerged at this stage.

Chiefs' interest, if it develops further, would likely hinge on their broader squad-building decisions in the months ahead. For now, Kwayiba's focus remains on sustaining his strong early-season form in the Winelands.

Source: Briefly News