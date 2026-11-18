Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy sparked backlash after comments dismissing criticism from Kenyan football fans on social media

McCarthy made the remarks at a press conference following Kenya's 2-1 home defeat to South Africa in a 2027 AFCON qualifier on Tuesday

Kenyans took to social media calling for his dismissal, accusing the coach of looking down on the nation and its supporters

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has drawn significant backlash from Kenyan football fans after dismissing online criticism of his coaching with comments that many have interpreted as contemptuous.

McCarthy made the remarks at a post-match press conference following Kenya's 2-1 home defeat to Bafana Bafana at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The result came just days after Kenya managed a 2-2 draw against South Africa at the Amstel Orlando Arena, leaving the East African side with two points from four matches in 2027 AFCON qualifying Group D. South Africa lead the group with 10 points from the same number of games.

McCarthy addresses his critics

When asked how difficult it was to coach a side whose supporters appeared impossible to satisfy, the former Manchester United strikers coach did not hold back. Speaking in a press conference broadcast on Shalton Online TV, McCarthy, who is also the all-time top goal scorer for Bafana Bafana, said those criticising him online were of no consequence to him.

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"Not difficult at all," McCarthy said. "I've been my whole career, like I said, if I pay mind toward somebody else, when I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby, my family, my life complete. I don't have to worry about hot water."

He went on to contrast his circumstances with those of his online detractors. "But somebody sitting on his phone, maybe he doesn't eat for two weeks, but he can quickly say, 'That Coach tourist or whatever.' So you think I have to pay mind towards somebody who doesn't matter in my life one bit. So I don't pay mind."

McCarthy, who was appointed Harambee Stars head coach in March last year, added that his focus remained on his players and technical team. "I just keep doing my job, and I try to do the best that I possibly can with the players. And as long as I've got the respect of the players, the people that I surround myself, with my technical team my life is peachy."

Calls for dismissal follow

The comments ignited a fresh wave of anger on social media, with numerous Kenyans calling for McCarthy's immediate dismissal. Critics argued that the coach was showing disdain for the nation and its fanbase rather than taking accountability for a qualifying campaign that has produced just two points from four outings.

Kenya has already secured a place in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals as one of the PAMOJA co-host nations, but the poor qualifying results have continued to fuel debate over McCarthy's suitability for the role.

Source: Briefly News