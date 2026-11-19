Inacio Miguel has been ruled out of Sunday's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain is serving a two-match ban stemming from a red card in the Soweto Derby

Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz must now rely on Rushwin Dortley and Thabo Moloisane in central defence

Kaizer Chiefs will be without their vice-captain Inacio Miguel when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Miguel is serving the second match of a two-game suspension after receiving a straight red card during the 2-1 Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates last month. His enforced absence leaves a notable gap at the centre of the Amakhosi defence ahead of one of the most high-profile fixtures in the domestic calendar.

Da Cruz to rely on Dortley and Moloisane

In recent outings, head coach Fernando Da Cruz has preferred a central defensive partnership of Rushwin Dortley and Thabo Moloisane. The two have performed well in that combination and are expected to continue together at the heart of defence on Sunday.

The match presents a significant defensive test, with Sundowns fielding one of the most potent attacking units in the PSL and across the continent. Chiefs will need to be well-organised at the back, particularly given that Miguel's absence means bench cover in that position is reduced should injuries arise during the game.

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Chiefs unbeaten in last four against Sundowns

There are nonetheless reasons for optimism at Naturena. The sides played to a 1-1 draw when they last met in August, and Amakhosi have not lost to Sundowns in four consecutive fixtures. Da Cruz will be hoping that form translates into a result that sends his side through to the final.

The stakes are also raised by the broader context of Chiefs' recent cup history. The club has not featured in a domestic final since lifting the Nedbank Cup under then-coach Nasreddine Nabi, the Tunisian tactician who ended a 10-year wait for silverware. In that run, Amakhosi beat Sundowns 2-1 in the semi-final to progress, and a repeat of that result on Sunday would take them one step closer to another cup final appearance.

Source: Briefly News