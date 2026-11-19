Fazlin Abrahams spoke candidly about her inability to reach her son days after he failed to board a flight back to Johannesburg

The 21-year-old Kaizer Chiefs loanee has remained at his family home in Valhalla Park, Cape Town, with his family increasingly concerned about his well-being

Both Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have stepped in to offer support to the youngster amid his continued absence

The mother of Kaizer Chiefs loanee Faiz Abrahams has spoken openly about accepting the possibility that her son may walk away from professional football, just three months after he joined the Soweto giants.

Fazlin Abrahams made the admission following her son's failure to board a flight to Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 November, despite Amakhosi having made arrangements for his return to their Naturena training base. The 21-year-old remained at the family home in Valhalla Park, Cape Town.

Fazlin Abrahams struggles to reach her son

Speaking in an interview, Fazlin described the difficulty of communicating with Faiz in recent days.

"It's been several days, and I cannot break through to him," she said.

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While social media activity suggested the youngster was in reasonable spirits, his mother believes he needs professional psychological support. She suspects he may have agreed to return to Johannesburg simply to appease those around him, rather than out of genuine intention.

Her husband, Muneer, had previously told FARPost that their son had grown increasingly withdrawn, with even his closest friends unable to identify what was troubling him. The family noted that similar behaviour emerged during Abrahams' time in Israel.

Faiz's mother: 'I've made peace'

Fazlin said a radio sermon she heard on Friday about parents not pressuring their children into unwanted paths resonated deeply with her. She subsequently told her son that the family would stand behind him regardless of the decision he makes about his career.

"I've made peace with the fact that he may want to quit football," she said.

Stellenbosch FC, the club that loaned Abrahams to Chiefs in August, confirmed through CEO Rob Benadie that it had been in contact with people close to the player and his family. The club's sports chaplain has also offered to assist. Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly offered to cover any costs related to medical or psychological care Abrahams may need.

A promising career at a crossroads

Abrahams joined Kaizer Chiefs on a season-long loan from Stellenbosch FC, with the club holding an option to make the arrangement permanent.

He was part of the South Africa Under-20 squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and caught the attention of Chiefs supporters in September when a stunning free kick contributed to a 3-2 win over Siwelele FC.

Abrahams has not publicly addressed his intentions regarding his football career.

Source: Briefly News