Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz challenged 21-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi to increase his goal and assist contributions this season

Vilakazi has made 11 appearances for the Soweto-based club but has only scored once and provided one assist so far

The French tactician also weighed in on comparisons between Vilakazi's form for Chiefs and the South Africa U23 side

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has publicly challenged Mfundo Vilakazi to sharpen his attacking output, warning that consistency alone will not be sufficient for the youngster to cement his place at Naturena.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has featured in 11 matches for Amakhosi this season, registering one goal and one assist. While Da Cruz acknowledged that Vilakazi has shown growth in his overall performances, he made clear that the next phase of the player's development must produce more decisive contributions in the final third.

Da Cruz Sets the Bar for Vilakazi

The French coach credited Vilakazi for becoming more consistent across the season but stressed that improved attacking statistics are now the expectation rather than the exception. Da Cruz believes Vilakazi must increase both his goal tally and his creative output to strengthen his standing within the squad.

The coach's comments follow Vilakazi's involvement with the South Africa U23 national team, which recorded a 3-2 win over Madagascar. Some observers suggested the youngster appears more effective in the national team setup than at club level, but Da Cruz rejected that view outright.

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He argued that drawing direct comparisons between performances at youth international level and in the Betway Premiership is misleading, given the significant gap in the standard of opposition. Competing against players of a similar age group is fundamentally different from facing established senior professionals week in and week out, Da Cruz noted.

Vilakazi's Best Position Identified

Da Cruz also addressed ongoing questions about where Vilakazi fits best within the team's structure. The youngster has been deployed in wide attacking positions as well as in the number 10 role, particularly during periods when Mduduzi Shabalala was unavailable.

The Chiefs coach valued Vilakazi's ability to operate across different areas of the attack, but indicated that the player is naturally best suited to playing centrally rather than out wide. His versatility remains useful from a tactical standpoint, though Da Cruz views the central attacking position as where Vilakazi can have the greatest impact.

With the season progressing, Vilakazi now faces a clear directive from his coach: convert growing consistency into the kind of goalscoring and creative numbers that can make a real difference for Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News