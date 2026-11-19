Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz addressed the fitness status of two key wingers before Sunday's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final

Langelihle Phili has returned to full training but has not played competitively since August due to injury

Elias Mokwana is also training with the squad but has had no competitive minutes since leaving Saudi club Al Hazem

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has given an update on the fitness of wingers Langelihle Phili and Elias Mokwana ahead of the club's Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Amakhosi face one of their most significant fixtures of the season, with a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final on the line against the reigning South African football giants.

Phili Could Feature Despite Lengthy Absence

Phili has been out of action since August following an injury sustained earlier in the season. Da Cruz confirmed the winger has rejoined full squad training and has worked alongside his teammates throughout the past week.

The French coach was cautious, however, noting that an extended spell away from competitive football means Phili still needs time to rebuild match fitness. Da Cruz indicated that while the winger could potentially be named in Sunday's matchday squad, the lack of game time remains a consideration.

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Phili arrived at Naturena from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the current campaign and made a strong impression early in the season, including scoring against Sundowns during their league meeting.

Mokwana in Similar Position After Saudi Stint

Da Cruz also provided clarity on Mokwana's situation, describing it as comparable to Phili's. The former Bafana Bafana winger joined Chiefs as a free agent after spending last season on loan at Saudi Arabian club Al Hazem and has since been integrating with the squad at training.

Like Phili, Mokwana has not featured in competitive football recently, and the coach acknowledged that the absence of match minutes is a factor. Despite that, Da Cruz suggested Mokwana could still be considered for a place in the squad for the semi-final.

Chiefs Eyeing Cup Final Place

The prospect of both attacking players being available offers Da Cruz additional options as Chiefs prepare to face Sundowns, a side they have recent cup history with. In 2025, Amakhosi defeated the Brazilians 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semi-final before claiming the trophy.

Da Cruz will be hoping his side can deliver a similarly memorable result at Loftus Versfeld and book their spot in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Source: Briefly News