TS Galaxy officially named Admir Adzem as their new head coach following Bernard Parker's departure last month

The Rockets have struggled in the Betway Premiership this season, claiming just one win from their opening fixtures

The European coach's first match in charge will be an away fixture against Stellenbosch FC on 27 November

TS Galaxy have confirmed the appointment of Admir Adzem as their new head coach, bringing in the Bosnian-Herzegovinian tactician to stabilise a campaign that has largely disappointed so far.

The club made the announcement on their official social media channels, ending weeks of uncertainty in the dugout following Bernard Parker's exit last month. TS Galaxy have recorded just one win in the Betway Premiership this season, leaving the club's hierarchy with little choice but to act.

Adzem Arrives After Stint in Eastern Europe

Adzem has been a free agent since December last year, when he parted ways with Bosnian club FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo. The experienced coach now arrives in South African football for the first time, taking over a side that is under considerable pressure to turn its performances around.

In their announcement, TS Galaxy expressed strong enthusiasm for the new appointment: "The dawn of a new era is here. We are absolutely delighted to announce Admir Adzem as the new Head Coach of TS Galaxy FC."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The club also extended a warm personal welcome, adding: "Welcome to the Rockets family, Coach Ademir. We are delighted to have you at TS Galaxy Football Club. Let's make big things happen together."

Stellenbosch FC Test Awaits New Coach

Adzem will not have long to settle into his new role. The Rockets travel to face Stellenbosch FC on 27 November in what will serve as his first competitive match at the helm, an immediate opportunity to begin building momentum.

With the Betway Premiership season already underway and results having fallen short of expectations, the pressure is on Adzem to deliver results quickly and restore confidence within the club.

Source: Briefly News