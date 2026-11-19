South African football has lost a long-serving figure whose contribution earned him special recognition within SAFA

David ‘Brains’ Zulu had spent an extended period in hospital before returning home with his family

Danny Jordaan has paid tribute as the football association prepares to share funeral arrangements

SAFA is mourning former NEC member David ‘Brains’ Zulu after his death at home on 18 November 2026. Image: safa.net

Source: Getty Images

South African football is mourning the death of David ‘Brains’ Zulu, a former South African Football Association (SAFA) National Executive Committee (NEC) member who was later honoured for his service to the organisation.

Zulu passed away on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, at home, surrounded by his family. His death has prompted an emotional response from SAFA president Danny Jordaan, who described him as one of the most loyal people in football.

David ‘Brains’ Zulu's death confirmed by family

SAFA announced Zulu's passing on Thursday, 19 November 2026. Family spokesperson Bishop Jomo Siboza confirmed that the former football administrator died peacefully at home.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Speaking about his final days, Bishop Siboza explained that Zulu had been unwell for an extended period and had spent considerable time in hospital. The family initially believed he was recovering after he was discharged.

"I am his pastor and we thought that he was recovering, and then he passed away on Wednesday," Siboza said.

He also disclosed that Zulu had personally written down his instructions concerning his funeral arrangements.

Danny Jordaan reflects on Brains Zulu's contribution to SAFA

The news reached SAFA president Danny Jordaan while he was in Nigeria, where he is attending the 48th Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ordinary General Congress ahead of its scheduled opening on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Jordaan struggled to contain his shock, remembering Zulu as someone whose commitment to South African football stood out.

"Brains is one of the most loyal people in football, and it is a rare thing to see such committed and loyal people," Jordaan said.

He further highlighted Zulu's dedication to the association, noting that his appointment as an honorary member followed years of service on SAFA's National Executive Committee.

Family to announce Brains Zulu's funeral details

Meanwhile, arrangements to honour the late football administrator were still being finalised. Bishop Jomo Siboza said the family would hold a meeting on Thursday, 19 November, after which he would provide an update on the memorial service and funeral.

Zulu had personally documented his wishes regarding his funeral and entrusted Siboza with overseeing the arrangements.

South African football is mourning the passing of former SAFA NEC member and honorary member David ‘Brains’ Zulu, who died at home on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Image: safa.net

Source: Getty Images

SAFA's legal battle involving Danny Jordaan

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA had agreed to cover Danny Jordaan and chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo's legal costs as their criminal case continued. The association also outlined plans to challenge aspects of the proceedings and consider civil action against individuals it believes damaged its reputation.

In a statement published on 21 October 2026, SAFA confirmed that its NEC had approved the measures, adding another development to the challenges facing the football association's leadership.

Source: Briefly News