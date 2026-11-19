Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper believes something needs to change after supporters stayed away from recent home fixtures

Lionel Messi's absence has coincided with disappointing attendances at two Argentina internationals

Emiliano Martinez has proposed a solution and believes the responsibility extends beyond the players

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez wants football officials to lower ticket prices after disappointing attendances following Lionel Messi's retirement. Image: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has called on football officials to lower ticket prices after disappointing attendances at the national team's first home fixtures following Lionel Messi's international retirement. The Chelsea goalkeeper believes Argentina must rebuild its relationship with supporters, despite the team's impressive results on the pitch.

The appeal followed Argentina's emphatic 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in Cordoba on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. However, the result did little to hide the empty seats at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.

Emiliano Martinez addresses Argentina's empty stadiums

Martinez acknowledged that Messi's absence has affected the attraction of watching Argentina, but stressed that the national team must retain its connection with supporters.

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Speaking after the Costa Rica match, the goalkeeper said:

"I'd like to play in slightly fuller stadiums. Maybe we need to organise charity initiatives to fill the stands.

"We have to make the fans fall in love with the team all over again. We know Leo isn't here, and obviously people wanted to come see him most of all.

"At the end of the day, though, this is the Argentina national team, and we need that affection."

According to BBC Sport, approximately 42,000 spectators attended the Costa Rica match at a stadium with a capacity of 57,000.

Chelsea goalkeeper calls for cheaper Argentina tickets

The goalkeeper also believes admission costs should be reconsidered to encourage more supporters, particularly children and families, to attend international fixtures.

Martinez added:

"We have the responsibility, us, the coaching staff, the directors, to make that possible. Show love to the people, lower ticket prices a bit, and fill every stadium, because we truly need it."

His comments followed Argentina's 2-1 defeat to Uruguay at La Bombonera on 13 November, when significant sections of the stadium were also left unoccupied.

Argentina faces a challenge beyond Lionel Messi's absence

Speaking to Telefe, Martinez acknowledged that younger players also need encouragement from supporters.

"It's something we don't like. Without Leo, I know it's tough. But at the end of the day, the lads are role models, they're world champions, and there are plenty of young newcomers who need that love for Argentina," he said.

He also mentioned Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, coach Lionel Scaloni and the team captains as people who must help rebuild that connection.

Argentina's 7-0 victory demonstrated its attacking strength, but Martinez's comments highlighted another challenge facing the world champions: keeping supporters invested in the national team beyond the Messi era.

Lionel Messi ordered a Sunreef ULTIMA 88 luxury yacht, which is currently under construction at the company’s shipyard in the UAE. Image: gulfnews.com

Source: UGC

Lionel Messi adds another luxury yacht to his family fleet

Briefly News previously reported that Lionel Messi had ordered an 88-foot luxury yacht from Sunreef Yachts, adding another impressive vessel to his MIM Ocean fleet.

The yacht is being built in the United Arab Emirates and is designed with five cabins, a dedicated jet ski garage and twin 1,000-horsepower engines.

Source: Briefly News