Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane both play for Chicago Fire in MLS after joining through the U-22 Initiative

The MLSPA's annual salary guide revealed what the two South African internationals are contractually guaranteed to earn

The two Bafana Bafana players' salaries differ significantly, reflecting their respective profiles in the MLS

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) has published its latest annual salary guide, revealing the earnings of two Bafana Bafana internationals currently playing for Chicago Fire in the United States.

Bafana Bafana Duo Mbokazi and Dithejane Earn Six-Figure MLS Salaries at Chicago Fire

Source: Getty Images

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane, both of whom joined the club through the MLS U-22 Initiative, are pulling in substantial guaranteed compensation packages in their respective seasons with Fire.

Mbokazi's earnings approach R1 million monthly

The 21-year-old Mbokazi is the higher earner of the two. His base salary is listed at $593,000, equating to roughly R10.35 million per year. His guaranteed compensation, however, reaches $655,620, which translates to approximately R11.45 million annually, or close to R954,000 per month before tax and other deductions.

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The Hluhlulwe-born defender made his move to Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates in December 2025. The Buccaneers had originally signed him after spotting him in the Engen Knockout tournament, where he was representing Langalibalele Academy. Reports at the time suggested AmaZulu FC had also been in pursuit before Pirates secured his signature.

Dithejane earns approximately R412,000 per month

Dithejane, 22, is in his first MLS season and earns considerably less than his compatriot, though his compensation remains notable. His base salary stands at $250,000, or approximately R4.37 million per year, while his guaranteed compensation is $283,252, equivalent to around R4.95 million annually. That works out to roughly R412,000 per month.

A native of Christiana in the North West, Dithejane came through the School of Excellence before representing Kaizer Chiefs at under-19 level and in the DStv Diski Challenge. He most recently played for TS Galaxy before making the move to the United States.

The MLSPA releases salary data each year, offering one of the few transparent looks at player earnings in professional football. The guide distinguishes between base salaries and guaranteed compensation, giving a fuller picture of what players are contractually entitled to receive.

Chicago Fire currently sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference after 34 games, five points behind log leaders Inter Miami.

Benni McCarthy explains how Kenya stopped Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that Benni McCarthy opened up about the tactical changes that helped Kenya secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana in Soweto on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The Harambee Stars coach explained how switching to a back-three helped his players deal with South Africa's attacking full-backs, while also admitting that both teams deserved a share of the points.

Source: Briefly News