Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt dropped a cryptic hint about Orlando Pirates' biggest threat ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal

Hunt refused to name the threat directly, comparing the consequences of speaking out to what happened to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

The two Betway Premiership sides meet at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 15:30, with Stellenbosch entering as underdogs

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has stopped short of naming Orlando Pirates' biggest threat ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semifinal, dropping a pointed reference to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus instead.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hunt was asked directly what he considered the most dangerous aspect of Pirates heading into Saturday's fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Rather than answering plainly, he offered a knowing smile and a carefully worded non-answer that left journalists to draw their own conclusions.

"I know what the biggest threat is, but I can't say that," Hunt said. "[Otherwise] I'd get hammered. I'd be like Rassie, won't I? Yeah… So, you can work it out."

Erasmus Reference Raises Eyebrows

The comparison to Erasmus was not lost on those present. World Rugby handed the Springbok director of rugby a six-match suspension after he publicly questioned the consistency and integrity of match officiating following South Africa's narrow defeat to France.

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The reference carries obvious weight in a South African football context, given that Pirates have faced recurring accusations of benefitting from favourable refereeing decisions since the 2023/24 season, when the Buccaneers won their first domestic treble in 14 years.

Hunt stopped well short of making any direct accusation, leaving his remarks deliberately open-ended.

Pirates in Dominant Form

The stakes for Stellenbosch are considerable. Pirates arrive in Durban having lost just once in 19 competitive matches this season, recording 16 wins and a draw in that run, a record that firmly establishes them as favourites for Saturday's last-four encounter.

Kick-off at Moses Mabhida Stadium is scheduled for 15:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Briefly News