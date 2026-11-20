18-year-old defender Antoine Moaso Bumba departed Mamelodi Sundowns after two years developing within the club's youth structures

Bumba, nicknamed 'Beast', captained the DR Congo Under-20 side in an international friendly against Senegal before his exit

The Congolese teenager enters the transfer market as a free agent, with his next club yet to be confirmed

Mamelodi Sundowns have lost another promising youngster, with 18-year-old centre-back Antoine Moaso Bumba departing the Tshwane club after two years in its youth academy.

Bumba joined Sundowns' youth structures in 2025 from TS Galaxy and was developed into a commanding central defender during his time at Chloorkop.

He featured for the club's youth setups, including in the Johannesburg Engen Knockout Challenge boys' division, and pushed for consistent playing time in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC). He trained alongside the first team on a number of occasions and also featured in friendly matches, though he ultimately left without making a senior Betway Premiership appearance.

Bumba Captains DR Congo Under-20s

Despite his youth status, Bumba's reputation grew considerably during his time away from first-team football. The powerfully built defender, widely known by the nickname "Beast," recently led the Democratic Republic of Congo Under-20 national side as captain in an international friendly against Senegal. That came on top of previous leadership roles with Congo's Under-17 and Under-19 squads.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He now enters the transfer market as an unattached free agent. No official announcement regarding his next club has been made at the time of publication, though a first senior professional contract is expected to materialise in the near future.

**Other Young Players Who Left Sundowns in 2026**

Bumba is not the only youth product to have moved on from Chloorkop this year. South African youth international Thato Sibiya joined French club Lille on loan, while Thapelo Maseko completed a permanent transfer to FC Copenhagen.

Asekho Tiwani and Aphelele Teto both departed on loan to Kruger United, and Jody Ah Shene joined Tuks on a season-long loan arrangement.

Source: Briefly News