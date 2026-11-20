Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou singled out Sinoxolo Kwayiba as a major threat ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final

Kwayiba has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Stellenbosch FC this season, including three in the Carling Cup

Ouaddou acknowledged that Kwayiba may carry extra motivation facing his former club at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has publicly flagged Sinoxolo Kwayiba as a player his defensive unit will need to closely monitor when Pirates face Stellenbosch FC in the first Carling Knockout Cup semi-final on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The match carries added intrigue given Kwayiba's history with the Buccaneers. The 25-year-old forward joined Pirates in July 2025, spending six months at the club before returning to Chippa United in January of the same season. He went on to score six goals in 15 league appearances for Chippa before making the move to Stellenbosch FC.

Kwayiba's Form a Concern for Pirates

Since arriving in the Cape Winelands, Kwayiba has found consistent form, contributing five goals across 11 appearances in all competitions. Three of those goals have come in the Carling Knockout Cup, leaving him just one behind Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba, the tournament's current leading scorer.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the semi-final, Ouaddou was candid about the threat Kwayiba poses and acknowledged the possibility that the former Buccaneer may have something to prove.

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"Kwayiba is a very good player, with height, speed, he can score, he's mobile, he has a profile that suits modern football," said Ouaddou.

"You right, usually when you face your ex-club you have motivation, he might want to prove he deserved more, he's done well and has done well for his club."

The Pirates coach concluded: "He's part of the strength of the team; we need to look closely after him as he's very dangerous."

Pirates Chasing Back-to-Back Finals

Orlando Pirates are chasing a second successive appearance in the Carling Knockout Cup final, having featured in the showpiece event last season.

The away fixture at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday represents a significant test of the squad's ability to manage individual threats while performing consistently at tournament level.

Source: Briefly News