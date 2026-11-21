Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on Saturday mourning the passing of former goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso

Sixhaso, who was 33 years old, reportedly died at his home in East London after battling cancer and depression

The goalkeeper joined the Amakhosi in 2017 and later went on to represent TS Galaxy and Polokwane City

Kaizer Chiefs have issued an official statement mourning the death of former goalkeeper Luthando Sixhaso, who passed away at the age of 33.

According to reports, Sixhaso died on Thursday night at his home in East London. He had been silently battling both cancer and depression for several years before his passing.

Sixhaso's journey at Naturena

The goalkeeper first attracted attention through the Nedbank Ke Yona team search, which earned him a move to Kaizer Chiefs in 2017. He was promoted to the senior squad in 2019, but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

With an experienced goalkeeping department that included Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo, opportunities remained out of reach during his time at Naturena.

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After leaving Kaizer Chiefs, Sixhaso continued to pursue his professional career, representing TS Galaxy and Polokwane City before his untimely death.

Amakhosi pay their respects

The club took to social media on Saturday morning to share their condolences with those closest to him.

"Kaizer Chiefs is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper, Luthando Sixhaso, who passed away at the age of 33. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," the club wrote.

Source: Briefly News