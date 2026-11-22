Miguel Cardoso Opens Up on Why Mamelodi Sundowns Lost to Kaizer Chiefs in Carling Knockout Cup
- Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso broke his silence after the Brazilians' 2-1 extra-time defeat to Kaizer Chiefs
- Cardoso pointed to costly individual errors in midfield as a key factor in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final loss at Loftus Versfeld
- A football analyst has shared his exclusive take with Briefly News on what cost Sundowns in the match against the Glamour Boys
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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the club's 2-1 extra-time defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final, pointing to defensive errors and missed opportunities as the deciding factors on Sunday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld.
Goals from Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana secured victory for the Glamour Boys, sending Amakhosi through to a Soweto Derby final against Orlando Pirates and ending the CAF Champions League champions' involvement in the competition.
Cardoso Blames Errors and Poor Finishing
Speaking after the match, Cardoso was candid about where things went wrong for his side.
"Today we didn't have our moments, they scored from two mistakes from us. We had a few of those mistakes in the middle, wrong passes in the middle, allowing transitions and that's the game they play," he said.
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The Portuguese coach stressed that such errors cannot be afforded against a side built on counter-attacking football. "The intention is to use the mistake to profit from spaces. You need to be accurate, you cannot make those mistakes."
Cardoso also identified finishing as a critical problem throughout the encounter.
"The boys tried, but the story of the game is the finish and the finish and the finish," he added.
Analyst Calls Out Sundowns' Recurring Problem
Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, echoed Cardoso's assessment but placed the emphasis on the team's failure in front of goal as a persistent, season-long issue.
"If you fail to take your chances, you will be punished for it, that's what happened to Sundowns today," Anuma said.
He went further, suggesting the club has not done enough to address the problem. "They've been suffering from this for most part of the season and they've failed to learn from it, now they are out of another cup competition," he added.
The defeat marks another early cup exit for Sundowns, who now turn their attention to defending their domestic league title as the season progresses.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Sports Journalist with over nine years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.