Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of the Carling Knockout by Kaizer Chiefs, adding to their CAF Super Cup final defeat earlier this season

Calls for coach Miguel Cardoso's dismissal have grown among Sundowns fans following the club's back-to-back exits from two competitions

A football analyst has weighed in on the Portuguese tactician's situation during an exclusive chat with Briefly News

Mamelodi Sundowns' difficult start to the season has deepened after Kaizer Chiefs eliminated them from the Carling Knockout, intensifying scrutiny around head coach Miguel Cardoso and sparking debate over his future at the club.

The result marks the second competition exit for the Brazilians this season. Sundowns had previously lost the CAF Super Cup final to Algerian side USM Alger, leaving supporters frustrated and increasingly vocal about the direction of the club under Cardoso's leadership.

Analyst urges patience with Cardoso

Football analyst Uche Anuma addressed the situation directly in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, arguing that calls for the Portuguese coach's immediate removal are premature.

"I understand some Mamelodi Sundowns fans who want Cardoso out of the club, but I think now is not the right time, because he deserves more time in charge due to what he has achieved with the club," Anuma said.

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The analyst acknowledged the weight of the Carling Knockout defeat but pointed to two remaining competitions as an opportunity for Cardoso to demonstrate his capabilities. "The defeat against Kaizer Chiefs is painful, but he still have the chance to correct his mistakes in the Nedbank Cup and the Betway Premiership," Anuma added.

PSL title could be decisive

Anuma drew a clear line in the sand regarding when a departure would be justified, suggesting the end of the current campaign as the appropriate moment to reassess.

"I think if he ends up finishing the season without a title in PSL, then he can be let go and that would have been fair for the club giving him ample chance to win the job back," he told Briefly News.

The position effectively places the Betway Premiership at the centre of Cardoso's future at Sundowns. With two cup exits already on record, the league title has become the clearest measure of whether the coach can salvage his tenure before the season concludes.

Source: Briefly News