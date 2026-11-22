Kaizer Chiefs knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Carling Knockout Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday

The win sends Kaizer Chiefs into a Soweto Derby final against Orlando Pirates, their first cup final appearance in two seasons

A football analyst weighed in on which side holds the advantage heading into the highly anticipated derby decider

Kaizer Chiefs have secured a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final after defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra-time at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon, setting up a Soweto Derby showdown against Orlando Pirates.

Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana were on the scoresheet for the Glamour Boys, whose victory ended Sundowns' campaign and propelled them into their first cup final since lifting the Nedbank Cup under coach Nasreddine Nabi two seasons ago.

Chiefs End Sundowns' Cup Run

The match, which could not be separated after 90 minutes, required extra-time to produce a winner. Chiefs ultimately held their nerve to advance, delivering a result that few would have predicted given the form Sundowns had shown coming into the fixture.

The win marks a significant milestone for Chiefs, who have shown signs of renewed purpose under their current setup. Reaching a cup final provides the club with a tangible opportunity to end a prolonged wait for silverware.

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Who Will Win the Soweto Derby Final?

The prospect of a Soweto Derby final has already captured the attention of South African football observers. Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking directly to Briefly News, shared his view on what the decider could bring.

"It is going to be another epic final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, but we can only have one winner at the end of the game," Anuma said.

He added that current form points in one direction. "I think on paper and current form I feel most fans would agree that Orlando Pirates are favourites and are expected to win the final."

However, Anuma was careful to note that form becomes a less reliable guide when derby rivals meet on a cup final stage. "The only thing is that finals are not mostly judged by form especially the ones that involves two rivals or a derby," he said.

The final will be one of the most anticipated fixtures in South African domestic football this season, with both clubs boasting passionate support bases and a shared history of high-stakes encounters.

Source: Briefly News