The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Senegal's appeal after CAF stripped the Lions of Teranga of their AFCON title

CAF's Appeals Board had awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory following a formal complaint about the chaotic January 2025 final

CAS examined arguments from both sides before delivering its verdict on the rightful holder of the continental title

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, overturning a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that had stripped the Lions of Teranga of the title.

Senegal originally claimed the trophy on 18 January 2025 following a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Midfielder Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to seal the win on the pitch.

Morocco's Complaint and CAF's Initial Response

Following the final, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation lodged a formal complaint regarding circumstances surrounding the match. The CAF Disciplinary Board initially dismissed the complaint, but CAF's Appeals Board subsequently reversed that decision, awarding Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory and transferring the AFCON title and medals to the Atlas Lions.

Senegal's Football Federation refused to accept the outcome and escalated the matter to CAS, the sport's highest arbitration body.

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CAS Ruling Restores Senegal's Title

CAS upheld Senegal's appeal, affirming that the referee held sole authority over decisions relating to the match's resumption. The ruling noted that the official's decision to restart play was within his jurisdiction, given that both teams had returned to the pitch and indicated their willingness to continue.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upholds appeal by Senegalese Football Federation," the CAS statement read.

"After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee's decision to resume the match or stop it fell definitely within his sole authority. By sounding the whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met — both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume."

As a result, Senegal retains both the 2025 AFCON title and the medals awarded at the conclusion of the January final.

Source: Briefly News