Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt announced a new partnership with SMG Lexus Cape Town, while flaunting new car

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach took to Instagram to share news of his sponsored vehicle, a stark white Lexus NX 350h SE

The self-charging hybrid SUV retails for over R1 million in the South African Automobile market

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has secured a vehicle sponsorship deal with SMG Lexus Cape Town, putting him behind the wheel of a white Lexus NX 350h SE valued at more than R1 million.

Hunt revealed the arrangement on Instagram, using the platform to express his appreciation for the Cape Town dealership's backing. "Big thank you to @smglexuscapetown for the sponsored car. Thank you for the support and for backing me. Excited for the new journey together!" he wrote.

Hunt's New Ride Comes at a Premium Price

The Lexus NX 350h SE is the brand's self-charging hybrid SUV, retailing at R1 248 000 in South Africa. The vehicle will come in handy for Hunt as he commutes regularly between Cape Town and Stellenbosch for his coaching duties with the Winelands club.

The four-time league champion in South African top-flight football — who has won titles with Wits, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs — continues to build his profile in the Cape, where Stellenbosch FC have established themselves as one of the Premiership's more competitive sides in recent seasons.

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Stellenbosch Face TS Galaxy on Friday

With the sponsorship announcement made, Hunt's focus now returns to the pitch with the Stellies needing a win after their recent defeat in the Cup competition.

Stellenbosch host TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium this Friday, as the club aims to rediscover its footing following a Carling Knockout semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates last Saturday.

Source: Briefly News