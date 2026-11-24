A video circulating on social media shows four Mamelodi Sundowns fans surrounding and assaulting a Kaizer Chiefs supporter at Loftus Versfeld

The incident occurred after Kaizer Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final on 22 November 2026

Football supporters called on the PSL and SAPS to investigate the violence and strengthen stadium security measures

A video of Mamelodi Sundowns supporters attacking a Kaizer Chiefs fan inside Loftus Versfeld Stadium has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from the football community.

The footage, shared on X by [@ReleGlo](https://x.com), shows four people in Sundowns colours surrounding a man wearing Kaizer Chiefs tracksuit pants. The group repeatedly punches, slaps and kicks him as he attempts to escape. Other spectators eventually intervene to pull the Chiefs fan to safety.

Assault Caught on Camera at Loftus Versfeld

The incident took place on Sunday, 22 November 2026, following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 extra-time victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final. Pule Mmodi opened the scoring before Elias Mokwana doubled the lead. Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala pulled one back late, but it wasn't enough to stop Amakhosi from advancing.

The exact circumstances that triggered the confrontation have not been confirmed. Unverified accounts circulating on social media suggest that a verbal exchange between rival supporters escalated into physical violence.

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Calls for PSL and SAPS to Act

The video has prompted significant backlash, with many football supporters calling on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to open formal investigations into the incident.

There are also renewed calls for tougher security protocols at high-profile matches and meaningful consequences for those who engage in supporter violence.

The user who shared the clip captioned it: "One of the reasons I'll never attend big games in a stadium is this one. I hate violence."

At the time of publication, neither Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, nor the PSL had released an official statement addressing the specific incident. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.

Source: Briefly News