Orlando Pirates announced the signing of 23-year-old Namibian attacker Lawrence Doeseb on Monday morning via social media

Doeseb caught the eye of the Soweto giants during two CAF Champions League preliminary second-round qualifiers in recent weeks

The attacking midfielder will officially join his new teammates when the January 2027 transfer window opens

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Namibian attacking midfielder Lawrence Doeseb, with the 23-year-old set to link up with the Betway Premiership champions when the January 2027 transfer window opens.

The Soweto club announced the deal on Monday morning through their official social media channels, describing it as a move they are looking forward to completing in the new year.

"Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Lawrence Doeseb," the club said in a statement. "The 23-year-old will join his new teammates in January 2027 when the transfer window opens. The Club would like to thank African Stars FC for the professionalism shown throughout the transfer process. We look forward to welcoming Lawrence to the Buccaneers."

Doeseb's Rise Through Namibian Football

The winger began his footballing journey at Kaltes Wasser Football Academy and Chelsea FC in Grootfontein before stepping up to the Namibian Premier Football League with Life Fighters FC in 2023. A move to Eeshoke Chula Chula followed during the 2023/24 season, where he continued to develop his reputation as one of Namibia's brightest attacking prospects.

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In July 2025, Doeseb joined African Stars FC, the club where his pace, dribbling and eye for goal drew attention from beyond Namibia's borders. His performances in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League proved particularly influential, with a memorable volley against AS Mangasport helping to inspire a comeback win for his side.

It was his two appearances against Orlando Pirates in the competition's preliminary second-round qualifiers that brought him firmly onto the Buccaneers' radar.

**International Experience Adds to His Profile**

At international level, Doeseb progressed through Namibia's youth structures, representing the Brave Warriors' under-20 side at the 2022 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championship.

He earned his senior debut for Namibia in 2024 and has since featured in the 2024 COSAFA Cup, African Nations Championship qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns.

Source: Briefly News