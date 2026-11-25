Pep Guardiola believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a farewell that reflects his extraordinary contribution to Portuguese football

The former Manchester City manager says disagreements should not overshadow a career filled with remarkable achievements

Portugal now faces calls to give its legendary captain a memorable send-off after his international retirement

Pep Guardiola has urged Portugal to give Cristiano Ronaldo a dignified farewell after his international retirement. Image: Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto, Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has called on the Portuguese Football Federation to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo receives a dignified farewell after ending his international career. The former Manchester City manager believes the 41-year-old deserves to leave the national team on a high note.

Speaking to former Brazilian striker Romário in an interview published on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Guardiola said Portugal and Ronaldo needed to work together to arrange an appropriate send-off.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who shared the interviewer's comments on Wednesday, 25 November, Guardiola said:

“The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell.

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“Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this. He's been an incredibly important figure, not only for himself and Portugal, but for future generations of Portuguese players.

“They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms.”

Guardiola addresses Ronaldo's Portugal departure

Guardiola also stressed that Ronaldo's contribution should not be overshadowed by disagreements involving individuals within the national team.

“An entire career shouldn't be judged based on a month or two, or because of a disagreement or misunderstanding with one or two individuals. There are careers filled with achievements that deserve to be preserved and defended.

“Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door.”

He added that the Portuguese superstar had inspired generations of footballers and deserved to experience the appreciation of his country.

Ronaldo's international retirement and Portugal legacy

Ronaldo's international retirement has brought questions about how Portugal will recognise his contribution. He captained the country to the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Guardiola believes a special celebration would be appropriate, particularly for younger generations who grew up watching the forward.

He told Romário:

“There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: Let's turn the page on the past.

“Football itself owes them this recognition. And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say: I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history.”

Guardiola's message is that Ronaldo's legacy should ultimately be celebrated rather than defined by disagreements surrounding his departure.

Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., earned his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team. Image: Orhan Çiçek/Anadolu Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's son earns Portugal Under-17 call-up

Briefly News previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., earned his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team at age 16. The Al Nassr academy forward's promotion followed encouraging performances for the country's Under-15 and Under-16 sides.

The youngster's progress adds another interesting dimension to his father's Portugal legacy. Ronaldo Jr. is continuing to work his way through the national youth teams as he pursues his own international football ambitions.

Source: Briefly News