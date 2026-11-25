Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is facing fresh financial trouble after a credit management company approached the Johannesburg High Court

Shackleton Credit Management claims it acquired the debt from Standard Bank and is seeking repayment

The latest legal action has revived scrutiny of Billiat's finances, particularly after earlier reports in 2025 linked him to another alleged overdraft dispute

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat is facing fresh financial trouble after a credit management company approached the Johannesburg High Court over an alleged unpaid bank overdraft of R280,386.58.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat is facing fresh financial trouble. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Shackleton Credit Management is seeking to recover the money from the Zimbabwean footballer, together with interest and legal costs.

According to a report by the Sunday Times published on Monday, 23 November 2026, the company filed a summons on 10 November, claiming that Billiat failed to settle an overdraft facility he allegedly obtained from Standard Bank in April 2021.

The latest development comes years after Billiat enjoyed a lucrative career in South African football, where he was reportedly among the Premier Soccer League's highest-paid players.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Khama Billiat faces legal action

In its particulars of claim, Shackleton Credit Management says it acquired the debt from Standard Bank through a written cession agreement, giving it the right to pursue the outstanding amount. The company claims Billiat entered into an overdraft agreement with the bank on 30 April 2021.

It is now seeking R280,386.58, which it says remains unpaid and is due and payable. The amount is reflected in a certificate of balance submitted as part of the claim.

Shackleton is also asking the court to award interest, R200 in specified legal costs and sheriff's fees. According to the court papers, the company says it complied with Section 129 of South Africa's National Credit Act by sending Billiat a notice informing him of the alleged default and the options available to address it.

The notice was reportedly sent by registered post to an address selected by the footballer. The South African Post Office issued a notification slip advising that the correspondence was available for collection.

Shackleton has warned that Billiat could face judgment in its favour if he fails to file and serve a notice of intention to defend the proceedings within the prescribed period.

However, the filing of a summons does not mean that the court has ruled against the footballer. His liability for the amount claimed has yet to be determined.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Billiat was reportedly one of the highest-paid players

The latest legal action has drawn attention because of the financial package Billiat was reportedly earning during his time in South African football. The Zimbabwean international joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 after spending five successful seasons with the Pretoria outfit.

His move to Naturena was one of the biggest transfers of that period, with reports suggesting that Chiefs had secured his services on a salary of approximately R10 million per year.

The figure was widely reported in the media, although the club never officially confirmed his salary. Billiat had established himself as one of the PSL's most influential attacking players at Sundowns, where he won several domestic honours and became a key figure in the club's success.

He left Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 after five years at the club and subsequently returned to Zimbabwean football. In January 2025, Billiat publicly disputed reports that Scottland FC had paid him US$45,000 to secure his services.

Inside Khama Billiat's mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat offered fans a rare glimpse into his luxurious double-storey mansion located in the affluent Arlington Estate near Harare, Zimbabwe.

Estimated to be worth up to R7.5 million, the property features modern open-plan living, elegant chandelier lighting, a private football pitch, and a swimming pool.

Source: Briefly News