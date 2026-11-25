Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr issued a direct challenge to Orlando Pirates after securing a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final

Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in extra time on Sunday, with Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana scoring the decisive goals

The Soweto rivals will meet in the final on 12 December, with Chiefs chasing only their second trophy in over a decade

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has fired a pointed warning at Orlando Pirates following the club's dramatic 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, which sealed a place in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Celebrating alongside his brother Bobby Motaung, the club's Football Manager, and veteran musician Arthur Mafokate, Kaizer Jr addressed the Buccaneers directly in the aftermath of the win. "Buccaneer, re a go batla wena. [We are coming for you, Buccaneers]," he declared.

Chiefs and Pirates Set for Carling Knockout Final

The two Soweto rivals will face off on 12 December in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter. Chiefs needed extra time to advance, with Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana both finding the net before Mothobi Mvala pulled one back for Sundowns late in the game.

For the Glamour Boys, the final represents a rare opportunity to add silverware, having claimed just one trophy in the past 11 years. They are also out of the CAF Confederation Cup and sit 12 points behind Betway Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, making this cup run their most viable path to glory this season.

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Head-to-Head Record Favours Pirates

Recent history between the clubs paints a complicated picture for Chiefs supporters. In their last nine meetings, Pirates have dominated, winning seven and drawing one. The sole exception was the 2025 Nedbank Cup final, where Chiefs triumphed 2-1 — a result that also remains their only cup final appearance against the Buccaneers in recent memory.

Pirates have been far more regular participants in finals of late, but that Nedbank Cup defeat will not have been forgotten. With Motaung Jr's challenge now public, the stage is set for a high-stakes Soweto derby that carries significant weight beyond just the silverware.

Source: Briefly News