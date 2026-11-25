Luis Alberto Rios Chavez, known as El More, was attacked by armed men on motorbikes following a football match in Irapuato, Guanajuato

The 26-year-old had previously won a championship with Atlético San Francisco del Rincón and was also working as a youth football coach

Family members, former teammates and local football clubs paid tribute to Chavez as authorities continued investigating the killing

A 26-year-old former professional footballer was shot and killed by an armed gang in the Mexican state of Guanajuato on Sunday, triggering an outpouring of grief from family, friends and the local football community.

Luis Alberto Rios Chavez, widely known as El More, was at La Estrella football pitches in Irapuato when a group of armed men travelling on motorbikes opened fire on a gathering of roughly 10 people following a friendly match. Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his companions sustained a gunshot wound from a stray bullet and was transported to hospital for treatment.

El More's Football Career and Coaching Work

Chavez had previously competed professionally with Atlético San Francisco del Rincón, known popularly as Los Brujos, in Mexico's Third Division.

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During his time with the club, he played a key role in securing a championship title in 2019. He subsequently continued playing at amateur level with Arandas FC and had also taken on a coaching role at the Loros Football Academy, where he worked with young aspiring footballers.

Tributes Pour in for Fallen Footballer

News of his death prompted immediate responses from those closest to him. A family member shared an emotional tribute, recalling Chavez as a champion and beloved son. Arandas FC acknowledged his passing by placing a black ribbon on its social media profile.

Tributes also arrived from across the local football community in Fresero, with members describing the sport in the region as being in mourning. One supporter posted a photograph of Chavez captaining his side ahead of a Third Division fixture, drawing parallels between his journey and that of Erick 'Chiquito' Sánchez, another player who appeared for Mineros in the division.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. No arrests have been made and the motive behind the shooting has not yet been established.

Source: Briefly News