Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena is receiving praise after photos with his daughter at different stages of her life surfaced on X

South Africans shared heartfelt reactions to the pictures, with some praising Mokoena's fatherhood while others questioned the recognition

The 46-year-old former defender earned 107 Bafana Bafana caps and captained the national team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena has received praise from South Africans after a social media post celebrating his fatherhood sparked a discussion on X.

On Thursday, 26 November 2026, X user T. (@__T_touch) shared two photographs accompanied by the caption:

"Former Bafana skipper, Aaron Mokoena, did a great job raising his daughter."

The first picture shows a younger Mokoena posing with his little girl, while the second features his daughter as a grown woman, standing with the Bafana Bafana icon.

The post drew praise from users who celebrated Mokoena for being a present father, while others questioned why men should be applauded for raising their own children.

Who is Aaron Mokoena?

Born on 25 November 1980 in Boipatong, Gauteng, Mokoena is one of South Africa's most recognisable former footballers. Affectionately known as Mbazo, he made his Bafana Bafana debut in 1999 and went on to earn 107 international caps, making him the country's most-capped men's international footballer.

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Mokoena enjoyed a successful career in Europe, playing for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, KRC Genk, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth before returning to South Africa to join Bidvest Wits.

He captained Bafana Bafana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted on home soil, and later ventured into coaching.

In January 2021, he joined Cape Town City as an assistant coach, working alongside former Ajax coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

Take a look at the pictures in the X post below.

What did South Africans say about Aaron Mokoena?

Several South Africans praised Mokoena, with some celebrating his relationship with his daughter.

Lavish Living (@busiwe_bubu) said:

"This is so beautiful. Mbazo"

Pretty (@Engineer_pretty) commented:

"She is beautiful 😍"

Sile (@sile_siba) wrote:

"Baze babahle"

Buti (@butimotsitsi) said:

"Baby girl o hodile hle"

Another user, 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐃𝐙𝐈 ⭐️⭐️ (@bombshellfuno), added:

"Baby girl is so beautiful 🥺"

Source: Briefly News