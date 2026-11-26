South African under-23 defender Tylon Smith linked up with Grammy Award-winning pop star Tyla during her tour stop in Boston

Tylon Smith's club, New England Revolution, shared photos of the meeting, with the youngster handing Tyla a personalised signed jersey

Tyla performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Thanksgiving Eve as part of her A*POP World Tour

South African football and music collided in Boston this week when under-23 defender Tylon Smith got to meet Grammy Award-winning pop star Tyla during the North American leg of her world tour.

Tylon Smith linked up with Grammy Award-winning pop star Tyla during her tour stop in Boston. Images:@tylonsmith and Pedro Becerra

Source: UGC

New England Revolution, Smith's loan club, shared photos of the two South Africans, with the 21-year-old presenting Tyla with a signed Revs jersey that read "A-Pop '26" on the back, a nod to her sophomore album.

Tylon Smith's journey to Boston

Smith's path to the meeting is a story in itself. The former Stellenbosch FC academy product joined New England Revolution on loan from English Championship side Queens Park Rangers in August 2026. His rise has been meteoric: he was named Under-20 AFCON Player of the Tournament after helping South Africa clinch a historic first title in 2025, before earning call-ups to the national under-23 side.

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He featured in two friendly matches against Algeria and subsequently played in the two-legged Olympic qualifier against Madagascar. Despite his impressive form, he remains uncapped for Bafana Bafana, though he was included among the youngsters at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Tyla's A*POP World Tour hits Boston

Tyla performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Wednesday night, Thanksgiving Eve, marking her first-ever Boston date. The show formed part of the North American leg of her A*POP World Tour, which kicked off on 12 November at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California.

Her setlist blended newer tracks from A*POP, including SHE DID IT AGAIN, CHANEL, PUSH 2 START and IS IT, with fan favourites like Water, Jump and Shake Ah. The tour had already visited Seattle and Denver before rolling into Boston, with the North American leg set to wrap up in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau on 19 December.

Watch the video as shared on Instagram.

South African fans will get their turn early in the new year, with Tyla scheduled to perform in Cape Town on 4 January, followed by two Pretoria dates on 8 and 9 January, before she heads to Australia to close out her first full headline world tour.

Source: Briefly News