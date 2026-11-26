The dispute involving Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana has attracted another prominent voice from South African football

A former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has shared his thoughts on the disagreement between Abdeslam Ouaddou and Pitso Mosimane

His comments come as questions continue over the treatment of Pirates players during international duty

Bafana Bafana's beer controversy has taken another turn after a former Chiefs star spoke out on the disagreement between Abdeslam Ouaddou and Pitso Mosimane. Image: BafanaBafana/X, OrlandoPirates/X

Source: UGC

The Bafana Bafana 10-beer controversy has taken another turn after former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks weighed in on the disagreement between Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and national team coach Pitso Mosimane. Fredericks has called for mutual respect, suggesting that the two coaches should resolve their differences through direct communication.

The former Bafana international shared his views on Thursday, 26 November 2026, while speaking to IOL Sport at a Laureus Sport for Good function. Fredericks was also unveiled as the organisation's newest ambassador.

Chiefs legend addresses Ouaddou and Mosimane dispute

Fredericks was reluctant to take sides in the disagreement but stressed the importance of maintaining professional relationships. Speaking to IOL Sport, he said:

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"Yeah, look, it's very difficult because I don't want to jump in and mistake the words of either."

He added:

"But it's always important that we should respect each other. We're in a space where there needs to be professional mutual respect."

Fredericks suggested that a telephone conversation would be a better way to address any disagreements.

"And if there's a conversation that needs to take place, I'm sure you could maybe pick up the phone and then do it on that platform."

Bafana Bafana's 10-beer allegations explained

The controversy started after Ouaddou questioned the condition in which some of his players returned from international duty.

The Pirates coach suggested that Bafana players had been given as many as 10 beers following their 2-1 victory over Kenya in Nairobi. He questioned the decision, particularly with Pirates scheduled to face Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final three days later.

Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha subsequently missed the matchday squad as Pirates won 2-0 to reach the final on Saturday, 21 November. Their absence added to the discussion surrounding the allegations.

Fredericks discusses alcohol culture in football

Fredericks acknowledged that alcohol consumption is viewed differently across football environments.

"Obviously, what has been said is going to spark debate because alcohol consumption is looked upon negatively in the football space in South Africa. It is different in other countries, like in England, where there is a culture of 'Let's go have a pint.'"

He also cautioned against automatically viewing beer consumption as harmful, while stressing that South Africa's football culture must be considered.

"There is not necessarily a negative connotation to it (alcohol) because we do know physically beer has more electrolytes than a Coca-Cola would. So it can be a good thing."

Fredericks ultimately returned to his central message: disagreements between football professionals should be handled through direct conversations rather than public exchanges.

Pitso Mosimane previously found himself at the centre of a social media debate after being compared to Julius Malema. Image: BafanaBafana/X

Source: Twitter

Pitso Mosimane compared to Julius Malema after heated journalist exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane attracted attention after a heated exchange with a journalist following South Africa's 2-2 draw against Kenya on Friday, 13 November 2026. A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting comparisons between the coach and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The comparison sparked divided reactions, with some South Africans questioning Mosimane's response to media scrutiny while others defended his handling of the journalist.

Source: Briefly News