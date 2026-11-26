Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau confirmed that Burnley held interest in signing him during Rulani Mokwena's tenure at the club

Mudau said discussions took place over a possible move to England but he never heard back and still does not know why the transfer collapsed

The Bafana Bafana international has since gone on to win five league titles and the CAF Champions League with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana right-back Khuliso Mudau has lifted the lid on a transfer that never happened, disclosing that English club Burnley made contact about signing him but the move ultimately went nowhere.

Mudau spoke to SoccerBeat about the failed opportunity, confirming that interest from clubs abroad had come his way, though he stopped short of elaborating on the full scope of those approaches.

Burnley's Interest That Never Progressed

The 31-year-old said that Burnley's interest in him emerged while Rulani Mokwena was involved in Sundowns' coaching setup. Talks over a potential transfer did take place, but Mudau said he never received follow-up communication and remains unaware of why the negotiations broke down.

Mokwena co-coached Sundowns alongside Manqoba Mngqithi from 2020 to 2022 before taking sole charge of the team for the next two seasons. During that period, Mudau developed into a key member of the squad as the club claimed back-to-back league titles and won the inaugural African Football League.

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Burnley competed in the English Premier League as recently as the 2025/26 season. Had the transfer gone through, Mudau could also have linked up with fellow Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster, who spent two-and-a-half years at the Lancashire club before making the move to MLS outfit Houston Dynamo in September.

Mudau's Record at Sundowns

Mudau joined Sundowns from Black Leopards in 2020 and has since built a reputation as one of the finest right-backs on the continent. Across 197 appearances for the club, he has contributed eight goals and nine assists, while adding five league titles and the CAF Champions League to his medal collection.

The experienced defender is currently sidelined through injury, leaving a notable gap in Sundowns' backline. His absence has underlined just how integral he has become to the club's setup over the past five years.

Source: Briefly News