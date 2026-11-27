Khama Billiat shared pictures and a video of himself with a black Mercedes-Benz SUV during a rainy drive

The vehicle appears to be a Mercedes-Benz GLE, with South African prices for the range running into millions

The Scottland FC forward was named the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month for March 2026

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat has given fans a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle after sharing pictures and a video featuring a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The Zimbabwean footballer posted a two-slide update on Instagram, attracting approximately 26,700 likes. The first picture shows him leaning against the vehicle while holding his phone, while the second captures him behind the wheel.

Billiat wore a black hoodie and sunglasses as rain fell on the vehicle's panoramic glass roof during the drive.

The SUV appears to be a Mercedes-Benz GLE, a luxury model from the German manufacturer. Although its exact derivative and model year could not be established, the vehicle's potential price has attracted interest.

How much does Khama Billiat's Mercedes-Benz GLE cost?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in different specifications, with prices varying according to the model. According to Mercedes-Benz South Africa's September 2026 price list, the GLE 450d 4Matic Avantgarde was listed at R1,958,375, while the GLE 450d 4Matic AMG Line cost R2,054,400.

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The GLE 450d Coupe 4Matic AMG Line was priced at R2,395,267, while the performance-focused AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ was listed at R2,455,737.

The AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic was listed at R3,868,048, according to the November 2026 pricing information.

These prices provide an indication of how much the luxury SUV range costs in South Africa. However, they do not confirm the value of Billiat's vehicle or establish whether he purchased it.

Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Khama Billiat continues to shine at Scottland FC

Billiat has also been attracting attention for his performances since returning to Zimbabwean football. The former Kaizer Chiefs attacker was named the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month for March 2026 after scoring four goals during the month.

He scored braces against FC Hunters and Manica Diamonds, earning recognition from fellow professional footballers.

His performances have helped him remain one of the notable figures in Zimbabwean football, while his latest Instagram post has offered fans another glimpse into his life away from the pitch.

Source: Briefly News