Renowned football agent Mike Makaab addressed growing speculation around Golden Arrows midfielder Aya Maxwele's future

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old South African midfielder

Makaab confirmed interest in his client exists but revealed the current state of any potential deal ahead of the January transfer window

Football agent Mike Makaab has broken his silence on the future of Golden Arrows midfielder Aya Maxwele, whose consistent performances have drawn reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the January PSL transfer window.

Speaking to FARPost, Makaab confirmed that while Maxwele has attracted attention from potential suitors, no concrete offers have been placed on the table for the 26-year-old Abafana Bes'thende player.

No firm bids for Maxwele yet

"There's nothing solid at the moment, but again his performances have been really outstanding. And we are always looking for opportunities for him," Makaab said.

The agent was clear that any transfer discussion would need to follow the correct process. Maxwele remains under contract with the Durban-based club, and Makaab indicated that he would engage Golden Arrows chairlady Mato Madlala directly should a suitable opportunity come forward.

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Makaab also expressed confidence in Madlala's willingness to engage with a fair proposal, one that served both the club and the player's interests.

"And what I do know is that, if it's a deal that's fair to both the club and Aya, the chairlady will always be willing to listen and make a fair decision. So I think Aya has been one of the outstanding players in South Africa; consistently outstanding," he added.

Maxwele's future hinges on the right offer

Maxwele has built a reputation as one of the more reliable midfielders in the PSL this season, with his displays for Golden Arrows catching the eye of some of the country's biggest clubs. Whether any of those clubs move from monitoring to making a formal approach remains to be seen.

For now, Maxwele continues as a Golden Arrows player. His agent has made it clear that patience and proper procedure will guide any potential departure from the club.

Source: Briefly News