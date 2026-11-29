Pitso Mosimane addressed Percy Tau's chances of returning to Bafana Bafana while the 32-year-old trains with Mamelodi Sundowns

Tau has been without a club since parting ways with Vietnamese side Nam Dinh in May, raising questions about his playing future

A football analyst in a chat with Briefly News gave his take on what Tau needs to do to earn a national team call-up ahead of AFCON

Pitso Mosimane has stated that Percy Tau's path back into the Bafana Bafana squad runs squarely through his performances on the pitch, saying consistent goals and form at club level are the only criteria that matter.

Tau, 32, is currently training at Mamelodi Sundowns' Chloorkop facility without a contract, having left Vietnamese club Nam Dinh in May. His presence at his former club has reignited speculation about a possible return to competitive football and, by extension, the South African national team.

Tau's mental strength not in question

Mosimane, who coached Tau at both Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly, acknowledged that the forward retains the qualities of a top-level player. However, he was clear that past reputation carries no weight when it comes to international selection.

"If he scores goals, plays well, he's back in the national team. It's only what is happening on the pitch, or what's happening on the pitch determines your position in the national team, am I right? Yes. So if he's good, he must come and play," Mosimane said.

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The coach expressed confidence in Tau's attitude and work ethic, noting that his mindset has never been a concern. What remains unknown is how quickly the attacker can recapture his competitive sharpness after a prolonged absence from top-flight football.

"One thing I can guarantee you is around the mind he is very strong and I know he's a hard trainer," Mosimane said, adding that he believed Tau's body could handle the demands of the Premier Soccer League.

Should Tau sign for Sundowns, he would face stiff competition in a well-stocked attack. Mosimane pointed to Colombian striker Brayan León, Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba as players already competing for attacking berths at the club.

"But Percy Tau is a top player, and he's a brave boy, you know. I'm not sure at this point in time of his condition because he's been away a little bit, but at least Sundowns is still strengthening. So let's see," Mosimane added.

Analyst backs Tau to return to Bafana Bafana

Tau's most recent involvement with Bafana Bafana came during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, when he featured in matches against Lesotho and Benin.

Football analyst Moses Mbogo, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, backed Tau to earn another call-up if he secured regular game time.

"Tau is a quality player, and he's still 32; I think he still has something to offer in the Bafana Bafana squad," Mbogo said.

"All he has to do is get a club, gain fitness, and showcase his talent on the pitch, and I am sure Pitso Mosimane will call him up if he deserves it. Tau and Pitso have a good connection, and Bafana Bafana need more hands in the attack going into the Africa Cup of Nations next year."

Mosimane compared to Malema after heated journalist exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane attracted attention after a heated exchange with a journalist following South Africa's 2-2 draw against Kenya on Friday, 13 November 2026.

A video of the incident circulated on social media, prompting comparisons between the coach and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The comparison sparked divided reactions, with some South Africans questioning Mosimane's response to media scrutiny while others defended his handling of the journalist.

Source: Briefly News