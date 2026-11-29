Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Head coach Fernando Da Cruz expressed frustration over his squad's first-half display, raising concerns about player levels

A football analyst warned that Chiefs' inconsistency could cost them a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz issued a blunt critique of his squad following Amakhosi's 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The defeat was Chiefs' second in the league this season, leaving them fifth on the table.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the match, Da Cruz described it as the team's most underwhelming outing since he took charge at the start of the campaign. He made clear that he had no intention of shielding his players from accountability.

"This is one of the worst performances from the team since the beginning of the season; we didn't respect the football today [Saturday]," Da Cruz said.

Da Cruz's strong first-half verdict

The French tactician reserved his sharpest words for the first 45 minutes, suggesting that only one member of his squad performed at an acceptable standard throughout that period.

"There's nothing more to say; the opponents deserve this win. At half-time, I could make nine substitutions because only one player was at the level of this game. So it's our worst game because no one was at a good level for this game. We don't want to make excuses about the wind because both teams faced the wind," he added.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Da Cruz acknowledged that Chiefs showed some improvement after the break but conceded that it was insufficient to change the outcome. He announced that the technical staff would use video analysis sessions to examine the mistakes that led to the defeat.

"We were so bad in the first half, better in the second half, but not enough to come back in this game. We will work on video sessions with players and look at the mistakes they made in this game," Da Cruz explained.

Chiefs facing pressure ahead of Milford FC clash

The Chiefs coach also issued a firm warning ahead of the club's next fixture against Milford FC, indicating that a repeat of Saturday's performance would make victory near impossible.

"So we will continue to work to be ready for the next game against Milford FC, and if we make the same performance, it will be impossible to win the game," he said.

The loss came shortly after Chiefs' success in the Carling Knockout Cup, a contrast that caught the attention of football analyst Uche Anuma, who spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the result.

"Kaizer Chiefs need to work on their consistency; that is what's left for them to do. You can't defeat Mamelodi Sundowns and lose your next game," Anuma said.

He added that the ongoing inconsistency could carry significant consequences further down the line.

"The inconsistency could cost them dearly in the Betway Premiership, and they might end up losing a place in the top three and also top eight."

Source: Briefly News