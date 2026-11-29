Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his side were second best in a difficult first half against Simba SC in Tanzania

The Buccaneers trailed 2-0 at half-time before staging a comeback to earn a point in their CAF Champions League Group C opener

A Kenyan football analyst shared his views on Pirates' chances of winning the competition following the result

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou offered a candid reflection after his side came from two goals down to hold Simba SC to a 2-2 draw in their CAF Champions League Group C opener at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania on Sunday.

The Buccaneers struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, with Simba capitalising on a sluggish Pirates performance to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Ouaddou acknowledged that his team were outplayed before the interval, pointing to poor duels and defensive lapses in the box as key factors.

"We started this game a little bit shy. I don't know if it was the weather, I don't know if my players were a bit impressed by the fantastic atmosphere, but the first half was difficult," Ouaddou said.

"We didn't win the duels; we were late in the duels. I think we were dominated in possession in the first half, so a logical score to be 2-0 down. We didn't defend well in the box, so at half-time it was logical."

Pirates' second-half character impresses coach

The Soweto club returned from the break as a transformed side, pressing with greater urgency and attacking intent. Moremi pulled one back to reduce the deficit before Pirates completed the turnaround with a second goal, securing a point away from home.

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Ouaddou reserved particular praise for the personality his squad showed in the second half, suggesting the performance hinted at what more was possible.

"In the second half we saw another face of Orlando Pirates, a face that I like – very disciplined, very ambitious, willing to go forward, willing to find the space between the lines, willing to find space behind the Simba defence," he said.

"We had fantastic combinations; we scored 2-1 through Moremi. The character and personality of my players showed that if we continued a bit more, we could have won the game. We scored the second goal, fantastic action. We have seen physically a Pirates team in shape."

Analyst backs Pirates to go far in competition

Kenyan football analyst Moses Mbogo, speaking to Briefly News, offered his assessment of Pirates' display and their prospects in the tournament.

"Orlando Pirates showed class with their performance against Simba FC and having been two goals down away from home is not an easy task," Mbogo said. "I think with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly out of the contest, Orlando Pirates have a good chance of winning the competition."

The draw gives Pirates a point from their opening Group C fixture as they look to build momentum in the continental competition.

Source: Briefly News