Victory: Springboks Trounce Wales in Nail-Biting Game Played in the Wet

The Springboks have once again established their dominance in the world of rugby

They have defeated Wales in Cardiff as part of the Autumn series, the constant drizzle made ball handling difficult

Despite trailing behind Wales for most of the game, the Springboks came back in the final minutes to score a crucial try

The Springboks took on Wales in Cardiff, a steady drizzle made things complicated and for most of the game, the two teams exchanged penalty kicks.

Frans Steyn played a sublime game, using his experience and physical presence to swing many phases of the game. His incredible boot also succeeded in a vital long-distance penalty.

The Springboks never gave up and succeeded. Photo credit: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi also impressed fans with his leadership and physical intensity, he literally bounced a Welsh player off him who tried to tackle him.

The Springboks were trailing behind the Welsh for most of the game, with both sides trading penalty kicks.

A disallowed try had the Springboks on the back foot but towards the end of the game, they came back and scored another try and despite missing the conversion succeeded in doing enough to win the game 23-18.

Here are some reactions from the fans to the opening win of the Autumn series for the Springboks

@NotFromHereToo:

"Thank you @Springboks because I was NOT looking forward to a "So how did Wales beat the Springboks" video from @SquidgeRugby #Springboks #SSrugby #WALvRSA #AutumnNationsSeries."

@TimWoodFoto:

"Not a bad performance from Wales but #Springboks were too strong in the end."

@mark_keohane:

"Frans Steyn, the teenager, played on the wing & scored a wonderful try & made some big tackles against Ireland in Dublin in 2006. Steyn the fresh-faced kid was spectacular and the veteran Steyn, 15 years on in Cardiff, was as potent. #Springboks"

Source: Briefly.co.za