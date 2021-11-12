Springboks forward Eben Etzebeth will not face prosecution over the assault case brought against him

The acting Western Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) said there were no prospects of a successful prosecution

Etzebeth, his cousin, and a group of friends were allegedly involved in a fight in Langebaan in August 2019

The case against Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks Eben Etzebeth and his cousin Emile was dismissed by the Hopefield Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The forward and a group of friends, including his cousin, were allegedly involved in a bust-up outside an establishment in Langebaan in August 2019.

Eben Etzebeth Assault Case Dismissed As 'No Prospects of a Successful Prosecution'.

The incident happened ahead of the former's appearance for the national team at the showpiece in Japan.

According to reports circulating at the time, they were involved in a heated verbal exchange before escalating into a full-fledged physical altercation.

A TimesLIVE report noted that four people sustained physical and emotional damages due to the actions of Etzebeth and his accomplices.

In a stunning recent turn of events, Briefly News learned that the acting Western Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) declined to move forward with the matter, instead, striking it off the court roll.

Emile, who was the only one to appear in court, was facing two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

IOL reported that spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said after a long-drawn investigation into the matter, Emile’s lawyer had made submissions justifying the withdrawal of the charges.

He said one of the victims was unable to identify who had assaulted him, and no reliance could be weighed on the other victim's identification of his assailant.

“During evaluations, the State engaged with the two independent witnesses before the prosecution was instituted," explained Ntabazalila.

However, one of the witnesses could not identify the assailant, while the initial identification made by the second witness was unreliable."

In making her decision, advocate Nicolette Bell stated that the court would have to consider the inherent probabilities and improbabilities of the case, among other factors.

“In considering the onus, I am of the view there are no prospects of a successful prosecution. Therefore, [the court] declines to prosecute Emile and Eben Etzebeth,” said Bell.

