The Springboks emerged victorious against the Scottish national rugby team in a bruising encounter

The Springboks dominated the game both mentally and physically beating the Scots by 30-15

Frans Steyn made history as the first-ever South African rugby player to serve the game internationally for 15 years

The Springboks have beaten the Scottish national rugby team 30-15. The bruising encounter was dominated physically and mentally by the Springboks.

The Scottish were unable to capitalise on any of the scrums or lineouts and were muscled out of the way.

Scotland is getting better but still have a lot to learn after losing to the pros.

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi's captaincy ensured level-heads prevailed in the Springbok squad while the Scottish put up some admirable resistance to the green machine.

At one point in the match, it seemed that the Scottish would gain the advantage but it was short-lived.

Makazole Mapimpi scored two fantastic tries, showing the world what a number 1 winger looked like.

Frans Steyn made history as he celebrated his 15th year of international rugby, the first South African to do so. He was named man of the match in the previous encounter against Wales.

They time, the mountain of a man, Eben Etzebeth was given the honour of being named man of the match.

In the end, the Springboks won the match through a series of small victories on the field.

Etzebeth assault case dismissed as 'no prospects of a successful prosecution'

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the case against Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks Eben Etzebeth and his cousin Emile was dismissed by the Hopefield Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The forward and a group of friends, including his cousin, were allegedly involved in a bust-up outside an establishment in Langebaan in August 2019.

The incident happened ahead of the former's appearance for the national team at the showpiece in Japan.

According to reports circulating at the time, they were involved in a heated verbal exchange before escalating into a full-fledged physical altercation.

Frans Steyn shines and plays his heart out for the Springboks, treats each game with care

In a related post, Briefly News reported that Springboks veteran Frans Steyn is set to amass a massive achievement this weekend when they face Scotland on Saturday. The veteran utility back hopes to make the most of his opportunities in the green and gold shirt.

Steyn will become the first South African rugby player to play test rugby for over 15 years. The 34-year-old is definitely a hero and a true inspiration to the budding rugby player in Mzansi.

Born in Aliwal North, the two-time World Cup winner will be key for the Boks when they face the Scots at Murrayfield this weekend.

Source: Briefly.co.za