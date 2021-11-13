Mzansi reacts to the Springboks teaching the Scottish a lesson in rugby

Rugby fans took to the internet to celebrate and commiserate the Springbok's victory over the Scottish

The Springboks outplayed the Scottish national team both physically and mentally with Makazole Mapimpi scoring two tries

Frans Steyn made history by being the first-ever South African rugby player to play the game internationally for 15 years

South Africans took to the internet to react to the bruising encounter between the Springboks and the Scottish rugby team.

It was not just an amazing match but also a historic moment for Frans Steyn who became the first-ever South African rugby player to play internationally for 15 years.

Rugby fans delighted in the Springboks performance in an exhilarating game. Photo credit: @SARugbymag

Siya Kolisi also led from the front, he has started every game this year and he played the full 80 minutes of the physical match.

This is what social media users had to say about the match

@Springboks:

"Partying face Great start to the second half as Mapimpi goes over for his second try, from winning back a contestable kick and sending it wide, with De Allende again doing very well. Jantjies adds the conversion - 15-10 to the Boks after 44 mins. #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SCOvRSA."

@John_C_Robbie:

"A predictable win for the ⁦@Springboks⁩ over Scotland, though the home side fought hard. The ref was fantastic, the Bok pack was magnificent. And don’t be too tough on Herschel Jantjies. #SCOvRSA"

@AllBlazeNoGlory:

"Positive for Scotland was doggedness in defence, South Africa didn’t score through us, but out wide for tries and you saw a change in attitude with them kicking pens because of that. #SCOvRSA."

Springboks out muscle and outthink the Scottish in bruising rugby match

The Scottish were unable to capitalise on any of the scrums or lineouts and were muscled out of the way.

Siya Kolisi's captaincy ensured level-heads prevailed in the Springbok squad while the Scottish put up some admirable resistance to the green machine.

At one point in the match, it seemed that the Scottish would gain the advantage but it was short-lived.

Makazole Mapimpi scored two fantastic tries, showing the world what a number 1 winger looked like.

