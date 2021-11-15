Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to share a special moment when he got to meet famous actor Gerard Butler

Butler was also apparently star-struck and looked like he was very happy to have met Siya Kolisi, giving Mzansi all of the feels

South African social media users were pleased with the fact that the actor was elated and overjoyed with meeting the captain

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is rubbing shoulders with some big names once again and this time he was graced with the company of famous US actor Gerard Butler. The Springboks are currently on a high after beating Scotland over the weekend in an impressive display of rugby.

In the snap, Butler looks like he's mesmerised by finally meeting Siya Kolisi and even asked for his autograph. Kolisi was happy to oblige and even took to social media to share the moment with the fans, captioning his post:

"Thanks for coming through legend @gerardbutler and happy belated birthday for yesterday!"

Social media users were loving the post and are happy to see Captain Kolisi having a moment with a big-name celebrity. Butler appeared to have been in attendance for the big rugby game.

Check out the reactions from various people below:

richandre_jacobs said:

"He's totally fan-girling. We love to see it."

chantel_nair commented:

"Gerard is lucky to have met you."

matthew_alexander2023 said:

"Well, the Springboks are the modern-day Spartans."

ms.moloto commented:

"That first pic is a meme for the rest of your life. Amazing!"

gretchenrudolph said:

"You guys should have given him an SA flag Speedo!"

hey_its_luh commented:

"He's the one that's starstruck! This is the content we signed up for."

Gerard Butler was absolutely star-struck after meeting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi signs a fan's bum after a memorable victory against Scotland

Briefly News previously reported that following the Springboks' display of domination against Scotland, fans were over the moon.

Despite the chilly temperatures one fan was kitted out in nothing more than the iconic undies decorated with the South African flag. While Siya Kolisi was taking a selfie with a fan's phone, he noticed an excited fan dressed in nothing but the undies.

With zero hesitation, Siya leapt over the barrier and immediately signed the fan's bum on the patriotic underpants. Fans loved the iconic moment and reacted on social media with hilarious comments.

Source: Briefly.co.za