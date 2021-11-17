Springboks legend Jannie du Plessis is mourning the passing of his son, who drowned in a swimming pool on Tuesday

According to Gauteng Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli, they are in shock in the team following the tragic news of Du Plessis’ boy's death

Media reports indicate that the one-year-old boy drowned when the former Rugby World Cup winner celebrated his 39th birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Latest media reports suggest that former Springboks forward Jannie du Plessis has lost his one-year-old child after drowning on Tuesday. Various local media publications indicate that Du Plessis is devastated by the news.

The former Boks international also celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday and he is currently contracted with the Gauteng Lions.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli has expressed sadness as he spoke to a local sports website and confirmed the tragic news. The Ellis Park-based franchise's boss also pleaded with the public to respect the family’s privacy.

Mzansi is sharing sweet messages to ex-Springbok Star Jannie Du Plessis. Image: @FoodforMzansi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Former Springbok star Jannie du Plessis’ child drowns

Sport24 reports that Straeuli spoke about the drowning incident, explaining that the team is not doing well as they are shocked and recovering from the tragic news. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"We, as a Lions family, aren't doing well. I can confirm that this tragedy took place. We are all devastated."

The South African also carried the report, stating that Du Plessis is a qualified medical doctor. The former rugby international star featured in 70 tests for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015. He was also part of the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad.

Social media users are supporting Jannie du Plessis

Former rugby player Toks van der Linde headed online to share the news. He wrote:

“Please pray for Jannie du Plessis and his family, his son of 1 year old drowned last night. My heart is broken broken broken. @SuperSportTV, @kykNETtv”

The post reads:

@IanBarb9009892 said:

“Terrible... the worst thing that can happen to parents.”

@Liamstack99 said:

“So so sorry to hear this terrible news. My family's thoughts and prayers are with Jannie's family during these difficult times.”

@Knys_Gal said:

“What tragic news. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Springboks out-muscle and out-think the Scottish in bruising rugby match

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that the Springboks have beaten the Scottish national rugby team 30-15. The bruising encounter was dominated physically and mentally by the Springboks.

The Scottish were unable to capitalise on any of the scrums or lineouts and were muscled out of the way.

Siya Kolisi's captaincy ensured level-heads prevailed in the Springbok squad while the Scottish put up some admirable resistance to the green machine. At one point in the match, it seemed that the Scottish would gain the advantage but it was short-lived.

Source: Briefly.co.za