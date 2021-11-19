“Grassie Erasmus”: Rassie Erasmus Has Mzansi Laughing With a Meme About Himself

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is causing a stir on social media after posting a snap of himself with his face covered in grass

The veteran rugby administrator and coach, Erasmus, has shared a funny picture and a meme about himself - Mzansi finds it funny

The Rugby World Cup winner was sidelined from rugby and match day activities earlier this week and many fans feel there’s jealousy from World Rugby

The Springboks are still digesting the news of former coach and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ suspension from rugby activities, but the veteran coach has shared a funny snap of himself on social media. Erasmus headed to his official Twitter page and dropped a snap of himself with his face covered in grass.

Social media users are laughing at the snap as the veteran manager looks to poke fun at his detractors with a hilarious meme.

Erasmus didn’t give a long caption on his post, but could only say such face covers can only be witnessed in Mzansi. Judging the post, it seems the face cover suggests he will serve in the game despite the suspension.

Erasmus was found guilty for his sentiments at match officials in an investigation that was launched by World Rugby, but Mzansi fans are not so happy with the two-month ban. On top of that, he is not allowed to take part in matchday activities until September next year.

The post reads on Twitter:

@DoubleDavo said:

"Everyone must rock up at Twickenham wearing one of these!”

@Pahtuwani said:

"We must actually wear them for every test match at home next year until our glorious waterboy comes back.”

@Rafubem said:

"Why is Our Rassie suspended? Is it because he saw how our Captain was disrespected? Was the rugby World shocked by how South Africans stood together?”

@Aimyel_N said:

“Grassie Erasmus.”

@Klaargepraat1 said:

“In my 18 years as a flight attendant I have had the pleasure of having national teams and sportsmen and woman on my flight's many many coaches and only two coaches stand head and shoulders above the rest Rassie and Pitso two of the nicest guy's ever true gentleman I support you Rassie.”

@Mike2427 said:

“Coach we support you all the way, we leave them in Gods hands. they want to disrupt our game on Saturday the chairman of world rugby shame on you. They can dish out punishment but remember the comeback.”

@SLipcatch said:

“Be yourself Bro. Enjoy the holiday. You've built a good team around you, they can take it further and higher. Winning France 2023 is not negotiable.”

