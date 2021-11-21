Springboks Lose to England in Messy Match Full of Penalties and Yellow Cards

The Springboks failed to end their test tour on a high after losing to England 27-26 at Twickenham

The match was full of penalties and yellow cards; South Africa missed too many opportunities and England took advantage of the few they had

In the end, England won the match with a last-minute penalty right in front of the posts

The Springboks took on England in their first match since the South Africans won the Rugby World Cup back in 2019.

However, the match was full of penalties and yellow cards as the two teams pulverised each other on the pitch.

Siya Kolisi was sent off the field for playing the man in the air. Photo credit: @Springboks

The Springboks struggled to get the better of the English who had successfully managed to create opportunities for individual brilliance.

The green machine kept on going and the second half of the match painted a very different picture. The English were forced on the back foot and their scrums simply crumbled under the weight of the Springbok assault.

An unfortunate penalty in the last minute of the game allowed England to narrowly win the match 27-26.

Here are some reactions from social media users to the match

@BJAR317:

"That’s one of the biggest jokes in rugby history. How did England get away with a high tackle but Kolisi gets binned for going for the ball in the air? Outrageous #ENGvRSA"

@keegannd:

"There are 3 things certain in life - Death, taxes, and Makazole Mapimpi scoring a try. #ENGvRSA."

@_Blossom_N:

"Sitting here thinking about how we would've won if Handré hadn't missed those two penalties and if the ref wasn't making shit decisions."

@SongezoMabece:

"It's near impossible for rugby to attack referees in the light of the diabolical inconsistencies of its officials at @WorldRugby. The tackle on @EbenEtzebeth was a straight red. But Rob Valetini cops a red for that very debatable (yellow at best) tackle? #ENGvRSA #WALvAUS."

