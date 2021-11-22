Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has dropped another cool image of him standing with family members and it appears to be in England

The Springboks star led his side to a match against England as they narrowly lost via a 26-27 scoreline

It seems Siya's family members are based in the United Kingdom and the Cell C Sharks player brought smiles to them as he handed out shirts

In the wake of their loss to England over the past weekend, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has delivered his famous number six shirts to some of his family members. The Gqeberha-born star failed to lead the current world champions to a victory over the English side.

South Africans succumbed to a 26-27 scoreline but the result didn’t dampen Kolisi’s spirits as he managed to make his family members happy.

In a viral social media post, Kolisi can be seen with one woman and two men who are holding his shirts. The caption shows that the family was in England and he says the people in his picture are his role models, mentors and parents.

Looking at the post, rugby stars such Tendai Mtawarira are also attracted to the post and Briefly News selects the reactions from the beautiful snap. He wrote:

“Leaders, Mentors, Role Models and Parents - so grateful .”

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi posing with family members. Image: @SiyaKolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Michaelyormark said:

“So awesome.”

@Tanyamasiyiwa said:

“Such a lovely day… so proud of you bro.”

@Justinzn said:

“Enjoy your off season, Siya. Thank you for leading our Springboks with such humility and courage!”

@Brandojones7831 said:

“Great tour Siya and phenomenal individual, well done to all the team.”

@Clairelagerwall said:

“When you walked off the field yesterday without swearing and cursing... the bar was set. I was reminded how at the end of the day being a Springbok is a job, and you cant take that to heaven. But you can take your teammates. #heartofthefather.”

@Lynnelotter said:

“I was at Twickenham yesterday... What a team, I will always be a Bokke supporter.”

@Chriwerge said:

“Great game yesterday Siya! Sad about that yellow card call but you and the team played well and deserved to win.”

Springboks lose to England in a messy match full of penalties and yellow cards

Checking reports on the Springboks, Briefly News reported that the Springboks took on England in their first match since the South Africans won the Rugby World Cup back in 2019.

However, the match was full of penalties and yellow cards as the two teams pulverised each other on the pitch.

The Springboks struggled to get the better of the English who had successfully managed to create opportunities for individual brilliance. The green machine kept on going and the second half of the match painted a very different picture.

The English were forced on the back foot and their scrums simply crumbled under the weight of the Springbok assault.

Source: Briefly.co.za