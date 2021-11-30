Siya Kolisi's fans loved his latest video in which he shows off his snazzy dance moves

He sported a ridiculous grin on his face as he danced and shimmied in the video

Fans took to the comment section to praise Siya for his dancing skills and for being such an inspiration

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has delighted his fans after he shared a video on his Instagram page of himself dancing.

He added some slick moves and funky edits to make the video extra quirky. The fact that he boasted a ridiculous grin the whole time added to the cheesiness of the video.

He captioned the video with the following:

"KuleSummer Siyabangena Wayawaya."

Fans took to the comment section to share their opinions on the captain and his slick dance moves

the_rugby_guy_:

"I understand the assignment ✅❤️."

ardiesavea:

"Hiii I like your dance moves."

marc_lottering:

" it's the very first jiggle for me wait lemme look again ."

lorecia_lisa_swartz:

"Am I the only one getting MADIBA VIBES #Snazzy."

reign_zion:

"Someone, please protect this man from all forces of nature. You sir have won our hearts."

lynette.bowes.77:

"That has just made my day.....I keep watching and I keep smiling every time ❤️."

silverliningsecards:

"Our dancing captain. Lovely.."

salomecogill:

"Boogy lekker. I love it, oh yes and the shirts ."

