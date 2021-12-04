R100k Reward for the Return of Blitzbok Werner Kok’s Rugby Jerseys

Werner Kok has worn a Blitzbok jersey for ten years and served his country well and continues to do so on the rugby field

His storage unit in Cape Town was broken into and his jerseys were stolen, they have a huge sentimental value to Werner

A R100 000 reward has been offered for information leading to the safe recovery of the jerseys

Tragedy struck when Werner Kok, a former member of South Africa's award-winning Blitzboks who won numerous competitions and awards, lost all of his rugby jersey's he had collected over the years.

Some of them have sentimental value while others have quite a significant financial value.

A R100 000 reward has been offered for information leading to the recovery of Werner's jerseys. Photo credit: @wernerkok7

His storage unit was broken into and his jerseys were stolen. He had represented South Africa for ten years in the national sevens team.

A reward has been posted for information that leads to the recovery of the jerseys.

"In partnership with Richmark Holdings and the SA Rugby Legends, a reward of R100’000 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of these jerseys that are priceless to Werner and which hold endless memories of a proud and distinguished Seven’s career."

This is what social media users had to say about the situation

Ajith Ramgoon:

"This is so painful. A man who gave us so much joy with the Blitsboks. But we are a nation of thieves, looters, wife beaters, nto to mention murderers, with 4 of our cities being deemed the most dangerous vmcities on the planet a few weeks ago. Sorry, Werner. "

Jenny Lee Le Grange:

"Some really thoughtless comments here Hope the thieving s#!|$ get caught and Werner’s jerseys returned!!"

Brett Timmerman:

"Staff need to be investigated. No chance this could have been done without inside info."

Source: Briefly.co.za