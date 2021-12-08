Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi and his family are heading for a festive holiday and he will be driving a new Mercedes Benz SUV

Kolisi dropped a snap with his wife, Rachel, next to the Mercedes and wished Mzansi a happy festive season

The Cell C Sharks star’s faithful social media followers and rugby fans are sharing their wishes as they also express love for the car

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is holiday time for Springboks captain Siyamthanda Kolisi and the bulky rugby star has wished his followers and sports lovers a safe festive season. Kolisi headed to social media to post a snap with his wife, Rachel.

He is standing next to a stylish Mercedes Benz SUV vehicle. The post suggests he has blessed himself with a brand new set of wheels as he heads to a Christmas break. Siya’s snaps are all attracting sweet messages from his faithful followers and fans.

With Cell C Sharks taking a break until January as they will face off against Benetton in the United Rugby Championship, Kolisi will hope to bounce back refreshed and help his side bag a win. The clash will be staged at Stadio Communale di Monigo in Italy on 8 January, 2022.

Briefly News takes a look at the reactions to the viral post. He wrote:

“Happy festive season everyone and make amazing memories.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has wished his fans a happy festive season. Image: @SiyaKolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@MMaponyane said:

“Merc boyz worldwide.”

@Brenden.Praise said:

“All I see is beasts in this picture. Danko Captain!!”

@Barry_peiser said:

“I would have guessed you to be more of a Land Rover kinda guy @siyakolisi.”

@FChallengesa said:

“Have a great one Siya, the Boks, coaching staff and team.”

@Mscufekekae said:

“Dankooo asbonge captain.”

@Fraciscopghotography said:

“Thanks Siya, happy festive season to you and your family.”

@Mr_Siwundla said:

“Khand'khwelise phopho.”

@Priscill.Jamieson.5 said:

“Hmmmm.... Can't decide which one I like more, the man or the car??? Maybe both.”

@lelembinda said:

“It's even grey, my favourite colour.”

@Majozimusic said:

“Take me with my Captain. I’ll entertain you.”

@Mickys_Mamma said:

“The most beautiful couple, share the most beautiful story.”

@Bokke72 said:

“Siya ... an absolute hero and gentleman ... stay safe you and your lovely family.”

@Seanwebman said:

“Well deserved Siya. Enjoy.”

“Au revoir”: Siya Kolisi says goodbye to France, heads home to Mzansi

Checking a related story, Briefly News posted that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a snap of his Instagram page of him about to depart from Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

He is heading home to Mzansi after a very successful set of test fixtures in Europe. The Springboks only lost one match, the last one, against England.

The boys made South Africa proud with their dominance on the field, proving that they are still the World Champions.

Source: Briefly.co.za