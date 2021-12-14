Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has shared a sad tribute to his former teammate Siya Mangaliso and headed online

The Gqeberha-born captain, Kolisi, says he will always remember his fallen brother, Mangaliso, who played for Eastern Province Kings

Rugby fans are now sharing their messages with the Cell C Sharks star who is mourning his friend’s death

Siyamthanda Kolisi has penned an emotional post on his social media space as he remembered a fallen friend, Siyanda Mangaliso. The Springboks skipper headed to Instagram and shared a few images of his friend.

The news of Mangaliso’s passing is circulating on social media as he is rumoured to have passed on Monday. He was a player for Eastern Province Kings. Kolisi shared beautiful images of him and the late rugby player. South Africans are also sharing their thoughts with the 2019 Rugby World Cup star whose peer had a glittering career at the time of his death.

The post has not only attracted social media users but also rugby fans and former teammates of the late star. Kolisi wrote on his page:

“My Brother always and forever. Love You Siyanda Mangaliso ! 7 & 8 #08/09.”

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is remembering his late friend Siya Mangaliso.

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Drnickboden said:

“So sorry for your loss.”

@Jarrod_Lesar said:

“Rip mango. I remember this man having an outstanding game in our Wynberg - Grey derby back in 08.”

@Marlimohapeloa said:

“Condolences my brother.”

@Mikey_Aristidou said:

“RIP Mango, my captain. Best EP kings u21 side with him.”

@Charnejade said:

“My condolences brother.”

@JKarendodo.Artist said:

“So young, so sad.”

@Lesleymusina said:

“May his soul rest in peace, stay strong, captain. Thank God for letting his light shine.”

