“You Beauties”: Kolisi Clan Share More Gorgeous Snaps of Their Cape Town Vacay

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared some gorgeous snaps of his family's vacation to Cape Town

He shared a number of pics, one of them featured him and his wife, Rachel, in matching swimming costumes

Social media users loved the snaps and took to the comment to let the world know how much the love the Kolisis

Siya Kolisi and his family are out and about in Cape Town enjoying a well deserved vacation.

He shared some gorgeous snaps of himself and his family having fun in the sun.

Siya Kolisi shared some amazing snaps of his family on holiday. Photo credit: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Besides an amazing family pic, Siya shared a photo of him and Rachel in matching South African flag swimming costumes, setting new couple goals.

Siya captioned the post:

"Cut off short but it was a fun couple of days with the Kolisi clan ❤️."

Here are some comments from fans who stan the Kolisis

helpscharlie:

"You beauties. Enjoy every moment as a family ❤️."

booysenroelien:

"Such a beautiful family. Siya seems like a really fun dad and hubby ."

the_jewish_messiah:

"Viva the South African revolution is about to start ."

fafdup:

"@siyakolisi bro don't ever abuse me again about shirtless pics again. You taken to the max These days ."

Kolisis' Mother City vacay leaves Mzansi in their feels

The Kolisis have signalled the start of summer with a family beach snap that left social media users envious.

The photo shared by Rachel Kolisi shows the entire family enjoying lunch on the beach while on holiday.

Siya, Nicholas, Keziah and an unknown woman can be seen eating lunch at a white table while Rachel snaps the pic.

Source: Briefly.co.za