Dis-Chem donated R12 million to the Springbok after winning the World Cup final against New Zealand

The pharmaceutical giant promised R1 million for each point the Bokke scored in the final to help the underprivileged

South Africans disagreed on whether this was a good gesture and shared their views

SA debated after Dis-Chem gave the Springboks R12 million for helping the country with challenges. Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Africans debated on whether it was a good idea to give the Springbok team money after Dis-Chem announced that they would give them R12 million after winning the World Cup. While some believed that the Bokke deserved it, others criticised Dis-Chem and accused them of not paying their workers well.

Dis-Chem gives Springboks R12 million

Dis-Chem followed MTN’s lead. The giant telecoms company announced on 2 November that it would give the South African Rugby Union R30 million. According to Sunday World, dischem’s CEO Rui Morais wrote a letter to the Boks captain Siya Kolisi and said they would commit R1 million for every point scored in the final match to tackle challenges facing the country.

The Springbok made history when they won the World Cup four times, twice in succession. They defeated the All-Blacks 12-11 in a tough final in Paris, and the Dis-Chem CEO said the R12 million should go a long way into helping people in need in the country.

Some agree, others disagree with money gift

South Africans, though, commenting on Facebook, were on two sides of the fence.

Zolile Mthunjwa said:

"I pledge my last R5 to the boys. They deserve it.”

Goodman Mthethwa was thankful.

“Thank you, Dischem. These boys deserve it.”

France Motlhako agreed.

“They deserve it 100%.”

Others disagreed.

Leonard Phekani added:

“Don’t forget employees’ Christmas bonuses.”

Wizzgo asked:

“Why are they not building schools and giving to the poor communities?”

Christiaan Harmse joked.

“EFF is coming to close your shops. They want the money.”

SA angry Rugby World Cup trophy to tour in five cities

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were angry that the Rugby World Cup trophy would only tour five cities in four provinces.

The World Cup tour was scheduled to start in Tshwane, where it then headed to Soweto and then Cape Town. South Africans were expecting it to come to their cities and demanded that it be showcased in every province and not just those chosen.

